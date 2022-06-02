Dog is convinced kiddie pool is giant frisbee, runs around with it. Watch

In this scorching heat, it is essential that we engage in relaxing and cooling activities such as swimming. In a video shared on Instagram, A Golden Retriever doggo gets his own pool for the first time and his reaction melts hearts on the Internet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show a lady walking out of a store,* carrying a tub-like pool. Simultaneously,* the text on the screen reads “Buying Drakey a pool”. The couple proceeds to put the pool in the back of their car and finally walk into their backyard with it in their hands.

When Drake the Golden Retriever sees his brand new gift, he jumps up to his dad in excitement. The video showcases a slo-mo shot of Drake and his adorable bunny-like hops. After being set to the ground, the dog, out of curiosity steps into the tub. Following this,* multiple shots of him running away with the pool can be seen. Drake realises the pool needs water and it's time to hydrate and finally lies down in the tub.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been captioned “I bought Drakey a pool and I think he seemed to like it just as much without water as he does with water in it everyone said it was like one big giant frisbee and I couldn’t agree more”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared on May 13, the video has more than two lakh views, and 25,500 likes, and has prompted many reactions in the comment section.

“Definitely getting a kiddie pool for our boi this summer,” writes a dog page owner. A second user shares, "Love watching this puppy they bring us so much joy”. “Aww, sweet baby puppy” reads another comment.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON