Dog jumps around happily as it plays with its own shadow

Dogs can teach us many things, and this adorable pooch is showing people how to create their own happiness. A video shared on social media captures the dog happily playing with its own shadow. The video is shared by X user who goes by @buitengebieden.

In the video, a dog is seen perched on top of a bed. As the video progresses, the pooch is seen jumping around while looking ahead. When the camera pans to the other side, the reason behind the dog’s happiness becomes clear. Turns out, the dog is playing while looking at its own shadow on the wall.

Take a look at this heartwarming dog video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted a few hours ago. Since then, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 2.8 million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also received tons of comments from people.

Also Read: Excited dog tries his best to stay calm while meeting puppy

Here’s how X users reacted to this dog video:

“He was so excited to see his shadow!” posted an X user. “This is the definition of creating your own happiness,” shared another. “Imagine if the dog’s name is Shadow,” wondered another. “You gotta love dogs,” added a fourth. “He’s really trying to understand what’s going on,” wrote a fifth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!