News / Trending / Dog performs a special dance whenever she is happy. Watch

Dog performs a special dance whenever she is happy. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
Sep 15, 2023 10:29 PM IST

A video shared on Instagram opens to show a dog entering a room while holding a ball in her mouth. The video has gone viral.

A video of how a dog expresses her happiness was posted online. The share shows the pooch bouncing and dancing around while holding a ball in its mouth.

The image shows a dog named Bailey. (Instagram/@da_daily_bailey)
The image shows a dog named Bailey. (Instagram/@da_daily_bailey)

The video, which was shared on Instagram, is truly delightful to watch. It was initially uploaded on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog named Bailey. However, the clip gathered people’s attention after being re-shared on another Instagram page, We Rate Dogs, which is filled with various videos of dogs.

Also Read: Dog catches a ball, celebrates the feat dramatically. Watch

“This is Bailey. She does this dance when she’s happy. Which is often. 13/10,” reads the caption posted along with the video of Bailey. The video opens to show the pooch entering a room while holding a toy in her mouth. Throughout the video, she keeps on jumping and doing her happy dance.

Take a look at this video of the happy dog:

The video was shared some 11 hours ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 6.1 lakh views, and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, the share has also received tons of comments from people.

Also Read: People pet and kiss dog as he leaves shelter with his new pet parent

What did Instagram users say about this video of the dancing dog?

“It’s the eye contact with the prancing for ultimate stage presence,” shared an Instagram user. “I’d like her to teach me this dance so I can do it when I’m happy too,” added another. “Serotonin levels in that house are off the charts,” posted a third. “No one is talking about the rhythmic moves of the tail! Talent,” joined a fourth. “It’s the ear bounce for me,” wrote a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out