People pet and kiss dog as he leaves shelter with his new pet parent

A video of employees at an animal shelter saying goodbye to a dog after he was adopted will melt your heart into a puddle. Regina Humane Society took to Facebook to share the video. They also added a caption to explain how the dog named Jax is going to his forever home with his pet dad. The image shows people petting and kissing the dog named Jax. (Facebook/@Regina Humane Society)

“It was a tearfully happy Friday afternoon when all the staff gathered to send off our boy Jax. He formed a perfect bond with his new dad, and it was time to go home. After greeting his adopter, he made his way around the room and said goodbye to every person there. It was an incredibly sweet moment to end his long stay at the Shelter. Have a great life, Jax!” the shelter wrote on Facebook.

The video opens to show a group of people sitting in a corridor. Soon, Jax comes out of a room with his pet dad and starts walking towards the people. As he inches closer, they hug the dog and also shower him with kisses.

Take a look at this heartwarming video of the adopted dog:

The video was shared a few months ago on March 6. Since then, it has gone viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated close to 4.9 million views. The share has also gathered tons of comments.

What did Facebook users say about this video of the dog?

“Jax you have an amazing owner and I'm so happy for both of you,” expressed a Facebook user. “I love all dogs! More than the people I know!” commented another. “What a lovely send-off! Enjoy your new life and family, Jax. So happy for you!” added a third.

“Aww so sweet! Have a great life Jax and thank you for adopting him,” joined a fourth. “I’m so very happy for both Jax and his new dad. Lots of love, fun and good health. Thank you dad for adopting beautiful Jax, he deserves a new forever home. They all do,” wrote a fifth.