News / Trending / Shelter dog’s reaction after finding forever home melts hearts

Shelter dog’s reaction after finding forever home melts hearts

ByArfa Javaid
Aug 27, 2023 07:39 PM IST

The video of the dog’s reaction after meeting its new owner has gone viral. It is an absolute tear-jerker that will leave you feeling all warm and fuzzy inside.

A video featuring a dog has taken the Internet by storm and is leaving people in tears of joy. It captures the poignant moment when a shelter dog meets its new owner for the first time, resulting in an overwhelmingly emotional response that’s impossible to ignore.

The image shows the dog’s heartwarming reaction upon finding its new pet parent. (X/@buitengebieden)
The image shows the dog’s heartwarming reaction upon finding its new pet parent. (X/@buitengebieden)

“Dog’s reaction after being adopted from a shelter,” reads the caption accompanying the video shared on X (formerly Twitter) account Buitengebieden.

Also Read| Ram Kapoor’s post about his dog sulking will make you go aww

The video opens to show a woman, the canine’s newfound owner, planting a kiss on the dog’s forehead. As the video goes on, she showers her furry friend with some more kisses. Towards the end, the dog’s endearing response takes centre stage as it embraces its new owner in a heartfelt and touching hug.

Watch the video capturing this dog’s reaction here:

The video, since being shared on August 26, has accumulated close to 38 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments of the video to share their reactions.

Check out a few reactions to this video below:

“He’s crying with happiness and safety. What a precious picture!” posted an X user.

Another commented, “Aww! The dog knew he found his forever home.”

“I’m not crying, you’re crying,” shared a third.

A fourth joined, “Pass the tissues please.”

“Dear God. I absolutely love that dog,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this video?

Also Read| Dog helps man carry grocery bag. ‘Deserves a tip’, say people

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out