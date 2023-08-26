Ram Kapoor’s post about his dog sulking will make you go aww

Ram Kapoor took to Instagram to share a series of images of his dog. He also posted a funny caption explaining that the pictures show his dog sulking and the reason behind it. Ram Kapoor posted this picture of his dog. (Instagram/@iamramkapoor)

“So! He tried desperately to get attention but because I’m busy right now he has decided to go to the sofa and SULK!” Ram Kapoor wrote as the caption. Then he jokingly added, “Somebody please give him an Oscar.” The post is complete with three images. The first picture shows the dog looking at the camera with pleading eyes. The second one captures him sulking by placing his chin on a couch. The third picture is a closeup of the second one.

Take a look at the post shared by Ram Kapoor:

The post was shared seven hours ago. Since being shared, it has collected close to 9,100 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the post.

Ram Kapoor’s wife actor Gautami Kapoor also reacted to the post. “He has learnt acting. From the best !!! That is you. All the drama you have taught him, so pls don’t blame the poor soul,” she posted.

What did other Instagram users say about this post?

“Omg I'm not an animal person but this guy makes me want to get a dog. He's so personable,” posted an Instagram user. “Aweee don’t ignore that little baby,” shared another. “Look at that innocence... Melts my heart. Darling he is,” joined a third. “Those eyes can melt you,” expressed a fourth. “Just hug him,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.