Dog helps man carry grocery bag. ‘Deserves a tip’, say people

ByTrisha Sengupta
Aug 21, 2023 09:49 PM IST

A video posted on Reddit shows how the dog helps its human by carrying a grocery bag in its mouth. The video is sweet to watch.

A dog helping its human carry a grocery bag has turned into a source of joy for many on social media. A video posted on Reddit shows how the pooch carries a bag filled with different items in its mouth.

The image shows a dog carrying a grocery bag. (Reddit/@westcoastcdn19)
“Good boy deserves a tip,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a man entering a room while carrying a bag with a dog standing in front of him. Soon it becomes clear that he is not the only one carrying the shopping bags and another dog is walking behind him - while holding a bag in its mouth. The video ends with the man helping the dog to unload the bag.

Take a look at this video of the dog helping its human:

Good boy deserves a tip
by u/westcoastcdn19 in AnimalsBeingBros

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 14,000 upvotes. The video has prompted people to share varied comments. While some echoed the same sentiment expressed in the caption of the video, others shared stories of their pets.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to this video of the helpful dog:

“Seems to me he’s about to get his tip at the end,” posted a Reddit user. “Dogs love having jobs! He’s so happy to help, haha,” shared another. “Look at that tail wagging. And the pup is so conscientious, double checking the order while his coworker puts the bags away. Labradors are truly hardwired to be highly motivated when it comes to food: searching for it, carrying it, and most importantly eating it,” expressed a third. “Immediately goes in and inspects the groceries. My dogs get excited every time we bring a box or bag in. Especially Amazon boxes because we order their treats online a lot,” commented a fourth. “So cute,” wrote a fifth.

