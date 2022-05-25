Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Dog keeps an eye on toddler as she comes down a slide. Watch heart-melting video
trending

Dog keeps an eye on toddler as she comes down a slide. Watch heart-melting video

The golden retriever dog kept an eye on the toddler as she came down a slide to make sure she is alright. 
The dog keeps an eye on the toddler as she comes down a slide. (tacothepolarpup/Instagram)
Published on May 25, 2022 05:21 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Dogs are such wonderful animals that show so much love and compassion that it is heart-melting. The kindness that dogs exhibit makes one feel that we don’t deserve dogs. Videos of dogs playing with their human’s babies and being really protective of them are always heartwarming to watch. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a dog being so protective of its human’s baby daughter that it carefully monitors her while she goes down a slide.

The video was posted by the Instagram account tacothepolarpup four days ago. It has got more than 6.76 lakh views so far. “I think my dog was nervous for my daughter to go down the slide,” says the text on the video. It shows the dog keeping an eye on the toddler while she comes down the slide. The slide is really small but the dog still makes sure to check up on her that she is alright after she comes down the slide.

“Isn’t that wonderful that she takes care of the baby as she would if that was her baby,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

“What a loving and caring dog!” commented an Instagram user. “Mission accomplished,” wrote another. “So loyal and had to make sure that everything was ok,” said a third. “We don’t deserve dogs,” reads another comment.

The dog featured in the video is named Taco and it is an English cream golden retriever. The dog’s account has more than 6,400 followers.

What are your thoughts on this wonderful and caring dog?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP