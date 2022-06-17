Dog keeps its stuffed toy safe for over two years. Watch adorably loving video

Those who have kept a dog as a pet know how dogs develop a special liking towards their toys and treasure them forever. Their toys could be torn or dirty but they would do their best to keep them safe. Shared on Instagram, a video showcases a similar bond between a doggo and its favourite toy.

"Cutest friendship doesn't exist. Lady and Indy's 3 years friendship anniversary is coming in a few months!" reads the caption of the video posted on the Instagram page dedicated to a Golden Retriever named Lady. The video shows a dog named Lady playing and napping with its favourite toy and has kept it safe for almost three years.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared a few hours ago and has since amassed over 78,000 views and more than 11,300 likes. The video share has even prompted people to express their thoughts through comments.

"Indy and Lady," posted an individual with heart emoticons. "The nap hug got me," shared another. "Lady is such a keeper!" commented an Instagram user.

The video has also received comments from other Instagram accounts dedicated to dogs.

An Instagram account dedicated to a dog commented, "I use my best fren as a pillow too." "Me and stinky ball," shared another. "Her first and oldest bestie," pointed a third. "Besties 4 life," underscored a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this adorably cute video of the dog and its toy?

