Dog keeps on playing unbothered by pooch and fox fighting nearby

Dog videos are fun to watch. That is probably the reason why various clips of pooches shared online often go viral and leave people amused. Just like this clip shared on Reddit that involves two dogs and a fox. Captioned, “There is so much going on in this video,” the clip is hilarious to watch and may leave you chuckling.

The image is taken from the Reddit video involving two dogs and a fox.(Reddit/@HackerBill)

The video opens to show a dog and a fox fighting with each other. However, that is not what attracted people’s attention. It is another dog in the background who is busy playing, unbothered by the brawl between the dog and fox around it.

Take a look at the video:

The post was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the video has accumulated more than 15,000 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also accumulated several comments.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“Give the dog at the back a medal. He is like a kid playing quietly with Lego bricks,” posted a Reddit user. “This is actually derpy, unlike so many posts. And cute and funny and weird,” shared another. “Frenchie ignores all the chaos... just wants that ball so bad. LOL,” commented a third. “This made me smile. Kinda made me think of kids at recess, only doggo,” expressed a fourth. “Dog in the back is living its best life,” wrote a fifth.

