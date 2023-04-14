This dog's love for pizza is too relatable to miss. Watch
An adorable video shows a cute Beagle having a pizza at a dog cafe. Watch the video inside.
Pizza is a dish that is loved worldwide. It can easily be found in almost at different eateries. Moreover, one can even make this dish at home. Now, a video that is going viral shows an adorable Beagle and his love for this dish.
Doodle Beagle is an Instagram page documenting the adventures of an adorable doggo called Doddle. In a recent video shared on the page, you can see Doodle's love for pizza. As per the reel, he was introduced to a pizza when he was just three months old. However, since it can be unhealthy for dogs, the owners never gave him a bite. So for Doodle to taste this dish, his owners took him to a dog cafe, where he enjoyed a full pizza.
This video was shared on April 4. Since being posted, it has been liked more than one lakh times. The clip also has several comments.
An individual wrote, "A love story with a happy ending." A second person added, "Pizza is love." "I love the way he sits," shared a third. A fourth wrote, "Such a cutie!"