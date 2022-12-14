Adorable Beagle attends a wedding, people can't get enough of its cuteness

It's the wedding season, and most of us are excited to dress up and attend various functions. We love to go to weddings and enjoy ourselves with our friends and family; one may have to leave their furry friends behind. However, in a recent turn of events, a family took their dog to a wedding and seemed to have had the best time there.

In a video shared by Instagram user @doodle.thebeagle, you can see the little Beagle dressed in wedding clothes. Then, when the dog enters the wedding, it can be seen roaming around and meeting people. The Beagle even watched the jaimala up close, danced, and got blessings from the elderly.

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared just a few days back. Since being uploaded, it has been liked 42,000 times and has had several reactions.

One person in the Instagram comments said, "Didn't your relatives offer rishta for him?" A second person added, "This is so cute!! Lots of love and blessings to you guys!" "Did anyone focus on the bride and groom?" said a third. A fourth user added, "Thank you for treating him with so much love. Including him in all activities. Such a cute boy. The first born is so special."