Dog learns Dug's part by heart from Up, netizens admire his act. Watch

Do you watch your favourite film again and again that you end up learning the dialogues by heart? If yes, here's a video of a pooch you could relate to. The video shows a very adorable dog happily playing Dug’s part from the film Up. The Instagram video was re-shared on a page called Animals Doing Things. It was originally posted on a page dedicated to the pooch named Teddy.

The video shows Teddy playing Dug’s part amazingly as the film is being played behind on the television. The viral video of Teddy was posted with the caption, "He belongs on the silver screen! @teddytheminiaturedachsy." The cute dog hopping on the bed to play the role of Dug from the film is a miniature cream-long-haired Dachshund breed from London. Teddy's bio reads that he is known as 'Little Roo'.

Take a look at the amazing act pulled off by Teddy here:

The video, since being shared has gathered 1.2 million views and counting. It has also accumulated more than 64,000 likes. The share prompted people to post various comments. "What kind of doggo? My little buddy looks similar but longer legs," asked an Instagram user. Another user commented, "His lil hops are everything." "Don’t make me cry!" commented a third. "It’s like a mini golden!" wrote a fourth.