Dog named Bleu’s ‘solo performance’ with wind chimes will win you over. Watch

Cue the “awws” as that is what you’ll be saying after seeing this video of a dog named Bleu. The video, which has now won people over, shows the dog’s ‘solo performance’ with wind chimes.

Shared on the official Twitter handle of WeRateDogs, the video is too cute too handle. “This is Bleu. If everyone could quiet down, she put together a solo performance for us. 14/10 please enjoy,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

We won’t give away much, so take a look at the adorable clip:

Since being posted, the video has accumulated nearly 7.8 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered nearly 90,000 likes. People had a lot to say about the video. While some commented on its cuteness, others shared the musical endeavors of their pets.

“Honestly don't know why this wasn't considered for a Grammy,” joked a Twitter user. “This is the cutest thing,” shared another.

Here’s what some others wrote:

What are your thoughts on Bleu’s amazing performance? Did she win your heart too?

