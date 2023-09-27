Dog owner argues with security guard, resident over using lift in Noida housing society

A video of a dog owner getting into a heated argument with a security guard and a resident of a housing society over the use of the lift was shared on social media. The dog owner was adamant about taking the same lift in which a child was present and was crying loudly because he was afraid of the dog.

Dog owner arguing with a security guard and a resident over the use of a lift in a housing society in Noida. (X/@GreaterNoidaW)

The video was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by an account called Greater Noida West. “Gaur City 7th Avenue: A poor child was already in the lift and was crying due to fear of the dog, but the dog owner’s brother was adamant that he would go in the same lift because his dog was wearing a muzzle,” reads the caption to the video when translated from Hindi to English.

The video opens to show an individual entering a lift of a housing society with their dog on a leash. Though the dog was wearing a muzzle, a security guard stopped him from taking the lift, explaining that a child was scared of the dog and didn’t want to share space with it. In response, the man demanded that the child should vacate the lift if he was scared of the dog.

That’s when another resident intervened and asked the dog owner to wait for or take another lift. Despite this, the dog owner remains firm in his stance, emphasising that he adheres to all rules and that his dog is muzzled.

Watch the entire video here:

The video was shared on September 25. Over 8.5 lakh people have since viewed it, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s what people have to say about this video:

“A similar incident happened when I was staying in a PG,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “Humanity is dying everyday, people are not ready to understand the situation of others. The kid was weeping and he is still trying to enter the lift, why can’t he wait until lift returns back.”

“Dog parents should also demonstrate patience and flexibility ,wherever possible,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “I live in Gaur City 2 and have never seen this kind of behaviour from any dog lovers. All the dog lovers here are so humble, and I have seen them waiting long for the lift when nobody is using them.”

