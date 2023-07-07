‘Dogs bite people like you’: Residents argue over dog muzzle in Noida society

Amid rising incidents of dog bites, a video from a housing society in Noida has gone viral which shows residents fighting over putting a muzzle on a dog. In the 40-second-long video, a couple inside a lift of a housing society can be seen urging a woman to put a muzzle on her dog. Viral video from Noida's Logix Blossom County in Sector 137. (Twitter)

A woman tells the pet owner, “There is a mask around him, we are just asking you to put it on… haven't you seen how many dog bites are taking place?”

Another man can be heard saying “there is a pregnant lady around and what if the dog bit her.”

The dog owner questions a resident for switching on her camera to make a video, to which the resident responds, “When dogs bite there are CCTV footage we get to see right in news channels?”

The dog owner replied, “People like you only run such videos… dogs bite people like you only.”

Further refusing to put a muzzle on her dog, the owner says, “I will not make him wear the mask. You can keep standing here for 30 more minutes if you want.”

The resident responds by saying, “What kind of a lady is she?”, to which the dog owner says, “I am better than your wife.”

The incident occurred at Logix Blossom County in Sector 137 in Noida, according to media reports.

Rising dog attacks in Noida

The Noida authority in December finalised a policy that fixes the responsibility of pet owners, officials, and other stakeholders with regard to pets as well as stray dogs and cats.

The policy defines the penalties and legal action for offences that are not in accordance with the policy pertaining to pets and stray animals. The policy prohibits pet owners from taking pets to public spaces without a leash. It says pets have to be on a leash if they are taken out of the house at any time of the day and also cannot be left unsupervised. Wherever possible, pets have to be taken in service lifts, the policy states.

If a pet dog or cat is registered on or before January 31, 2023, then ₹500 fee will be charged as the registration amount. If an unpleasant dog bite case happens, then the pet owner will pay ₹10,000 as fine and also take care of the medical expenses of the victim, said officials. For illegal dog breeding in a flat or other premises, then ₹5,000 fine will be imposed, the policy states. If a pet defecates in parks or other common areas in a society, a fine of ₹100 will be levied on the pet owners for the first offence, ₹200 for the second offence and ₹500 for the third time.

