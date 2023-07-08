50 ka kutta’: Noida woman who fought over dog muzzle alleges abuse in new video

A woman, whose video of arguing with residents in a Noida housing society over putting a muzzle on her dog went viral, has now posted a new clip that clarifies her stance. In a Twitter post on Saturday by the account - Richa Srinet - the woman explained that her mental health was affected following the online abuse she received after the video of the argument was widely circulated online. In a Twitter post by the account - Richa Srinet - the woman explained that her mental health was affected following the online abuse. (screengrab)

The woman alleged in the video that she was told ‘50 rupees ka kutta aur 200 rupees ki leash (a dog that is worth ₹50 and the leash costs ₹200)’ amid the dispute. Speaking in Hindi, she admitted that she responded to the attacks after it became more spiteful.

‘Is it possible for us to calculate the value of any animal or bird?’ she asks in the video, while admitting that one of the residents pulling out her phone to record the spat enraged her.

She asserted that the trolling has not deterred her and that she will continue caring for all living beings. ‘Kya ye bachhe humare bachhe nahi hai (Aren’t these dogs my babies)?’ she further asks in the post captioned, “Please support the truth.”

In another post, the woman shared a video purportedly of the security guard of her apartment, where he is also seen accepting that she had to face verbal abuse from the other residents.

The incident reportedly took place at Logix Blossom County in Sector 137.

The viral video

In the 40-second clip, a woman urges the pet owner to put a mask on the dog and asks, “Haven't you seen how many dog bites are taking place?” Another man can be heard saying “there is a pregnant lady around and what if the dog bit her.”

Refusing to put a muzzle on her dog, the woman questions a resident for switching on her camera, to which the resident responds, “When dogs bite there is CCTV footage we get to see right in news channels?”

The dog owner replied, “People like you only run such videos… dogs bite people like you only.”

