On CCTV camera, schoolboy bitten by pet dog in Greater Noida housing society

In yet another dog bite incident, a schoolboy was attacked by a pet dog inside the elevator of a housing society in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Tuesday. The incident, at La residential complex in Greater Noida, was caught on a CCTV camera and the video is now being widely shared on social media. The dog can be seen attacking the child in the CCTV clip travelling before the owner caught hold of the dog.

Media reports suggest that the child was going to his school with his mother. Inside the elevator, a man and his pet dog joined them. Later, it shows the dog biting the child's hand. Reportedly, four injections had to be given to the schoolboy.

Also Read | Four arrested in three shoot-outs within six hours in Gautam Budh Nagar

The attack comes days after the Noida authority recently formulated a policy regarding pet animals. As per new guidelines, the Noida authority had made it mandatory for pet owners to register their pets by January 31 next year in its latest guidelines. Failing to do so will lead to the imposition of fines.

Another video of dog bite inside lift in a greater noida society La Residentia pic.twitter.com/stS0HVXJIJ — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan) November 16, 2022

"In case of any untoward incident due to pet dog/cat, treatment of the injured person or animal will be done by the owner of the pet dog along with the imposition of fine of ₹10,000 from March 1, 2023," the chief executive officer (CEO) of Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari, said in a tweet.

"If a pet dog is littered in a public place, it will be the responsibility of the animal owner to clean it," she further added.

The authority had also made anti-rabies vaccination of pet dogs mandatory. Failing to do so, pet parents will have to pay a fine of ₹2,000 every month.

In a similar incident, a seven-month-old child died after being attacked by a stray dog at a residential society in Noida’s Sector 100 in October. The child’s parents were employed as daily-wage construction workers at the Lotus Boulevard apartment complex and were at work when the attack occurred. The victim was taken to a private hospital and succumbed to the grievous injuries to his abdomen around 11pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON