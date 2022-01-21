Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Dog paddles through muddy water to save deer, video goes viral
trending

Dog paddles through muddy water to save deer, video goes viral

The viral video of the dog paddling through muddy water to save the deer is now being posted by many across different social media platforms.
The image, taken from the viral video, shows the dog rescuing the deer.(Screengrab)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 12:16 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A heartwarming video of a dog saving a deer from drowning has gone all kinds of viral online. The video has won the hearts of many on the Internet and may have the same effect on you too.

The animal rescue video was originally posted on TikTok and is now being shared by many across different platforms. Just like this post shared on Twitter. The clip shows the dog swimming across a waterbody while holding the deer in its mouth. The pooch, quite carefully, puts the animal down after reaching the bank. A human then takes over and picks the deer, they are also heard saying “good boy” to the dog.

“Definitely deserves a huge treat,” reads the caption of the video posted along with the clip. The video, since being posted, has gathered nearly two million views and the numbers are only increasing.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The tweet has gathered tons of comments from people. “Thanks a crazy good puppy,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wonderful pooch is a hero,” posted another. “At first I thought it was a crocodile or something, respect to the good boy, thanks for sharing!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter dog.
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Ind vs sa
Sushant Singh Rajput
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP