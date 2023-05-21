Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Dog perfectly imitates pet parent’s laughter. Watch

Dog perfectly imitates pet parent’s laughter. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 21, 2023 10:29 AM IST

The video shared on Instagram captures a dog perfectly imitating its human's laughter.

A dog is making people laugh out loud after a video of the pooch imitating its human’s laughter was shared online. Posted on Instagram, the video shows how a Husky perfectly copies the way its pet parent laughs in front of them. There is a chance that the video will tickle your funny bone too.

Also Read: Three kids narrowly escape hippo’s jaws while swimming, old video goes viral again

The image taken from the video features a dog who imitates its human's laughter. (Instagram/@huskysplanet)

The video is posted with a caption that reads, “She fully mocked my laugh”. The clip opens to show two dogs, one sitting on a couch and the other lying on the floor. The dog sitting on the floor suddenly starts barking, which resembles a human’s laughter. Within moments, the human, from behind the camera, laughs in the same way, and the dog imitates them again. A text overlay appearing on the screen also adds context to the entire scene. “My husky mocks my laughter,” it reads.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on May 8. With over 6.1 lakh views, the clip has also accumulated several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“They’re so smart,” posted an Instagram user. “Aww, smart babies,” joined another. “That’s intelligence right there,” added a third. “OMG! So cute, lol,” wrote a fourth.

Also Read: Dog spends his evening playing piano and singing. Watch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog video instagram
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP