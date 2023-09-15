Dog performs a special dance whenever she is happy. Watch

A video of how a dog expresses her happiness was posted online. The share shows the pooch bouncing and dancing around while holding a ball in its mouth.

The image shows a dog named Bailey. (Instagram/@da_daily_bailey)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video, which was shared on Instagram, is truly delightful to watch. It was initially uploaded on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog named Bailey. However, the clip gathered people’s attention after being re-shared on another Instagram page, We Rate Dogs, which is filled with various videos of dogs.

“This is Bailey. She does this dance when she’s happy. Which is often. 13/10,” reads the caption posted along with the video of Bailey. The video opens to show the pooch entering a room while holding a toy in her mouth. Throughout the video, she keeps on jumping and doing her happy dance.

Take a look at this video of the happy dog:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared some 11 hours ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 6.1 lakh views, and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, the share has also received tons of comments from people.

Also Read: People pet and kiss dog as he leaves shelter with his new pet parent

What did Instagram users say about this video of the dancing dog?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It’s the eye contact with the prancing for ultimate stage presence,” shared an Instagram user. “I’d like her to teach me this dance so I can do it when I’m happy too,” added another. “Serotonin levels in that house are off the charts,” posted a third. “No one is talking about the rhythmic moves of the tail! Talent,” joined a fourth. “It’s the ear bounce for me,” wrote a fifth.