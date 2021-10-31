Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dog practices 'mean face' expression while looking at a mirror. Watch

The dog ‘mean face’ video may leave you laughing out loud.
The image shows the very adorable dog.(Jukin Media)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 04:02 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Did you ever stand in front of the mirror to practice an expression you want to ace? Then chances are, you will relate to this very adorable doggo doing the same. A video shared on the Internet shows the fluffy creature practicing its ‘mean face’. There is also a possibility that the clip will leave you laughing out loud.

The video opens to show a golden retriever dog standing in front of a mirror intently staring at its reflection. A few seconds into the video, the facial expressions of the pooch change. It then starts making a ‘mean face’ while looking at the mirror. This goes on till the end of the video. What makes the clip even more entertaining to watch is the laughter of a human heard in the background.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The video was captured in Johannesburg, South Africa.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you giggling too?

viral video pet dog
