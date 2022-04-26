Dog quickly snatches stick from man who was pretending to do magic trick. Watch

Dogs are such adorable animals who react to things in their own innocent way. It is wonderful to see videos of dogs being their natural self while their humans try to do some tricks. Like this video posted on Instagram that will make you go aww as well as laugh out loud. In the video, a dog grabs a stick from the hand of its human who was pretending to do a magic trick. It seems like this dog really doesn’t allow magic in the house.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted by the Instagram page Dog 20 hours ago and it has got 4.67 lakh views so far. “No magic in the house,” says the text on the video. It begins with a man who has a pasta stick in his hand and he is holding it like a wand. He is trying to aim it toward a woman, who is seen cooking something, as if he is going to perform a magic trick. However, what happens next is really adorable. The black Labrador Retriever dog quickly snatches the stick and puts it in his mouth as it seems really fond of sticks.

“He stepped in like Lily did for Harry,” says the caption of the video referencing the famous Harry Potter series.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the video below:

“The true hero,” commented an Instagram user. “This is my favourite one from this trend,” commented another. “This is Marley, scared of magic,” posted another.

The video is credited to the Instagram account thomasjwhite95.

What are your thoughts about this video?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}