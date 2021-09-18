Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dog refuses to share coconut, video is hilarious to watch

The video may remind you of the dialogue Joey doesn’t share food” from Friends.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 02:20 PM IST
The image shows the dog enjoying tender coconut water.(Jukin Media)

The dialogue “Joey doesn’t share food” from Friends is quite popular among people. It is especially a favourite of those who don’t want to share something that they love eating. This video involving a dog may remind you of that line. Also, the video may leave you giggling.

The video captured in Thailand’s Bangkok shows a pet pomeranian. The video opens to show the dog enjoying tender coconut water. What, however, makes the video hilarious is the pooch’s reaction on being stopped from drinking it.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video. Also, do not forget to keep the volume on as that makes the video even more fun to watch.

What are your thoughts on the video? Do you relate to the dog’s reaction about not wanting to share its food?

pet dog
