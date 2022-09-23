Dog runs down stairs to jump into a pile of dried leaves. Watch happy video

Want to watch a dog video that can make you Friday a bit happier? Then here is a video that will leave you grinning from ear to ear. The wonderful shows a dog enjoying herself while jumping into a pile of dried leaves.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page that the dog named Stella shares with her sibling Mable. The clip, however, captured people’s attention after being re-shared on an Instagram page. “Happy first day of fall from @dognamedstella, the official Queen of Leaf Jumping,” they wrote and posted the video.

The video shows Stella coming down a flight of stairs hurriedly. Within stopping anywhere, she directly runs towards a pile of leaves kept outside and dives in. What makes the video even more enjoyable to watch is her tail wags.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted about 15 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered nearly 5.3 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated more than 28,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Can we see your human jump in at the same time?!” asked an Instagram user. “We all be fallin for Stella,” expressed another. “Was waiting for this,” posted a third. “I can’t beleaf my eyes…she’s da happiest doggo in da world!,” wrote a fourth.