Dog scared of vacuum cleaner warns netizens about ‘monster’ in adorable video

A video of Magnus the doggo fearing a vacuum cleaner and hiding behind curtains has gone viral on Instagram. Netizens find it adorable.
By Khyati Sanger
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 05:13 PM IST
Magnus hides behind a pair of curtains to save himself from a vacuum cleaner(Instagram/@magnusthetherapydog)

Doggos and vacuum cleaners have never really been good friends. So, Magnus the doggo decided to warn us all about the vacuum cleaner and also give away a trick to hide from it. The adorable yet hilarious video went viral on Instagram.

In the short clip, Magnus begins by warning the audience against the “monster known as Va-Koom” which is in fact just a vacuum cleaner. He goes on to tell us that the ‘monster’ can eat and yell at the same time, and that Magnus has actually seen it happen. He informs us that the ‘monster’ once ate “a paperclip and two cat toys” without even flinching. He also advises to hide from it by using the ‘curtains of invisibility.’ The video on Instagram ends with Magnus peeking from behind a pair of red curtains.

Take a took at the adorable video:

Since being shared on June 12, the clip has garnered more than 26,000 likes and several comments. While some netizens called Magnus adorable, fellow pet owners shared their experiences. “My dog used to chase it. Now she just stays sleeping unless it comes too close and then she has to reluctantly go find another sleeping spot,” one commented. “Magnus, protect us from the Va-Koom,” another joked. “My baby jumps on the bed or runs to another room,” a third shared. “Hide well, baby,” a fourth commented.

What do you think about the video?

pet dog vacuum cleaner viral video

