Dog seeks help from man to save trapped sibling. Watch

The Internet is filled with videos that show interactions between animals and humans. Though rare, some of those videos also show animals seeking help from humans. One such video was recently shared on Twitter that shows how a dog runs to a man to seek help from him to save it’s trapped sibling. The heartening video will leave you emotional.

The image shows a man rescuing a dog. (Screengrab)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Dog seeks help from a random person to rescue his brother. They were happy and grateful for the help. Thank you, hooman...,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The caption also has a red heart emoji and a folded hands emoticon.

Also Read: Baby killer whale asks people for help to save trapped mom

What does the dog rescue video show?

The video opens to show two dogs playing on what appears to be a bridge. Within moments, one of the dogs falls inside a small opening on the side. Initially, the other dog looks inside the hole and runs around. However, soon the pooch gets into action and starts circling near a man walking on the bridge. Sensing something is wrong, the man quickly springs into action and manages to rescue the dog trapped inside the tiny opening. The video then goes on to show the joyous reunion of the two doggos.

Take a look at the video that shows how the man rescues the dog:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Did that leave you saying ‘Aww’? Well, you’re not alone. Many took to the comments section of the video to express how the clip left them emotional.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the video of dog seeking help of a human:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Friends... and people that do good deeds,” shared a Twitter user. “Dogs are great,” added another. “What a solid dude,” joined a third. “Nice!!! Dogs are the best,” wrote a fourth.

The video was posted on June 30. Since being shared just two days ago, the clip has gone crazy viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 15.6 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the share has also received several likes. What are your thoughts on the video?