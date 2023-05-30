Home / Trending / Thirsty squirrel goes to human, asks for water in heartening video

Thirsty squirrel goes to human, asks for water in heartening video

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 30, 2023 07:18 PM IST

A video showing a thirsty squirrel going to a human and asking for water was posted on Reddit. The video may leave you emotional.

A video of a squirrel asking a man for help has gone viral. Shared on Reddit, the video shows how the animal approaches the person holding a water bottle. Chances are, the video will leave you emotional.

The image shows the squirrel asking for water and eventually drinking it. (Screengrab)
Though old, the video is again capturing people’s attention after being re-shared on Reddit. It opens to show a squirrel standing in front of a man trying to grab his attention. The person soon realises that the animal wants some water from the bottle he is holding. As the video progresses, the man holds the bottle in front of the squirrel’s mouth and helps the animal drink water. As soon as the animal’s thirst is satiated, it quickly goes away.

Take a look at the video:

Dry Squirrel Asks Human for a Drink of Water.
by u/SonicAkshay_26 in interestingasfuck

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 89,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has also received several comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“It’s amazing how animals have learned to live with humans. They’ve learned gestures to show humans what they want,” posted a Reddit user. “They said thanks,” joined another. “I am not crying,” added a third. “It blows my mind that some animals become so desperate for help, that they actively seek out a more intelligent species,” wrote a fourth.

