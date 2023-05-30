Thirsty squirrel goes to human, asks for water in heartening video
A video showing a thirsty squirrel going to a human and asking for water was posted on Reddit. The video may leave you emotional.
A video of a squirrel asking a man for help has gone viral. Shared on Reddit, the video shows how the animal approaches the person holding a water bottle. Chances are, the video will leave you emotional.
Though old, the video is again capturing people’s attention after being re-shared on Reddit. It opens to show a squirrel standing in front of a man trying to grab his attention. The person soon realises that the animal wants some water from the bottle he is holding. As the video progresses, the man holds the bottle in front of the squirrel’s mouth and helps the animal drink water. As soon as the animal’s thirst is satiated, it quickly goes away.
Take a look at the video:
The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 89,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has also received several comments.
Here's how Reddit users reacted:
“It’s amazing how animals have learned to live with humans. They’ve learned gestures to show humans what they want,” posted a Reddit user. “They said thanks,” joined another. “I am not crying,” added a third. “It blows my mind that some animals become so desperate for help, that they actively seek out a more intelligent species,” wrote a fourth.