Home / Trending / Man helps deer breathe with oxygen cylinder, people laud him

Man helps deer breathe with oxygen cylinder, people laud him

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 29, 2023 12:54 PM IST

The viral picture shared by an IFS officer on Twitter shows a man providing medical care to a deer.

The Internet is filled with stories of people going above and beyond to help animals in need. From rescuing abandoned pets to nursing injured wildlife back to health, the shares are aplenty. In a similar instance, a man provided medical assistance to a deer. A picture featuring his compassionate act was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan online. It has touched the hearts of many, who have praised the man for his kindness and selflessness.

Man helping deer breathe. (Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)
Man helping deer breathe. (Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)

“In a world where you can be anything. Be kind to all,” wrote IFS officer Parveen Kaswan while sharing a picture on Twitter. He even gave an update and added, “This is our vet team. Picture taken a few days back. The deer was later released.”

Also Read: Viral video of Golden Retriever dog preparing milk for kitty melts hearts online. Watch

The picture shared by the IFS officer shows a deer wearing an oxygen mask as a man carefully holds an oxygen cylinder near it. It is unclear how the deer ended up needing medical attention, but the man’s compassionate act towards the animal has warmed the hearts online.

Take a look at the picture below:

Since being shared a day ago, the picture has collected over 4.6 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to post their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral picture:

“Wonderful work by all forest personnel. It’s a real blessing for these voiceless living species. Blessings come in many forms and from all,” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “The vet must be appreciated for this innovative jugaad of making the O2 mask by the Bisleri bottle top. The fitting is so perfect with the deer’s mouth.” A third enquired, “What was wrong with this little one?” A fourth wrote, “Nice,” while a fifth commented, “Lovely!”

Also Read: Bengaluru landlord rejects tenant over Class 12 marks, WhatsApp conversation goes viral

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
its viral deer
its viral deer
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out