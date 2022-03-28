Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dog showcases its dance moves as human plays a beat. Watch adorable video
trending

Dog showcases its dance moves as human plays a beat. Watch adorable video

The dog showcased its dance moves as it swayed to the music in this adorable video posted on Instagram. 
The dog showcased its dance moves as the human played a beat.(dog/Instagram )
Published on Mar 28, 2022 04:07 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Having a dog as a pet is really wonderful as it keeps you engaged with its cute expressions and adorable acts. Videos of dogs having fun are always such a treat to watch. Sometimes dogs really showcase their talent which can leave humans amazed. Like this adorable video posted on Instagram by the page Dog that shows a doggo showcasing its dance moves. The way the dog grooves to the beats is so awesome that it would definitely make you do ‘aww’.

Posted three days ago, the video has got 1.9 million views so far. “He’s a little camera shy,” says the text on the video. As the human plays a beat, the dog takes some time to find its rhythm. But it is totally worth the wait as once the doggo starts moving to the music, it is really adorable to see. The dog sways its head with the beat.

“He’s got some moves. WAIT FOR IT,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the adorable video below:

The post got many comments with people amazed by the dance moves of the dog.

“Ok, that was definitely worth the wait,” commented an Instagram user along with a laughing emoji. “Finally, a video where the wait was actually worth it,” said another. “He woke up and chose to have the move,” posted another. Another user commented, “This dog has more rhythm than most people.”

The video is credited to Antonio Sanders and Shilee Hesman.

What do you think about this dog’s wonderful dance?

