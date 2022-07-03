Dog shows the way you should spend your weekend. Watch viral video

People often make various weekend plans. While some prefer catching up on different chores, there are many whose plans include sleeping. If you are someone who prefers to get into relaxing clothes and say hello to your bed, then this video of a dog will leave you very happy. This video shows a dog comfortably sleeping while outside.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was initially posted on an Instagram page of a dog named Harmi. It, however, captured people’s attention after being re-shared by a Twitter handle dedicated to another corgi named Pavlov. Shared with a simple caption, the short video is fun to watch.

The caption of the post reads, “My weekend plans.” The video opens to show the dog sleeping on the ground. If you turn the video’s volume up, you can hear people chattering around it. Watching the video is adorable and hilarious is how the dog sleeps peacefully through all the noise.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted on July 1. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral and accumulated more than 17.8 million views. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Every day is Sunday in my pup’s world,” wrote an Instagram user. “I feel you pup. After this insane week, I would like to curl up and sleep too,” expressed another. “Ditto,” commented a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON