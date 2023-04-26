Dog sneaks up on cat, snatches away treat

The Internet is filled with videos that show cats stealing treats from dogs. However, in this video shared on Reddit, a pooch turned the tables to take away a piece of treat from a cat. The hilarious video has left people chuckling and may have the same effect on you too.

The video shows the dog trying to snatch food from a cat.(Reddit/@DrunkGroundSquirrel)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“No treat for you,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a cat standing on a mat with a few treats kept in front of it. The kitty initially keeps looking at the food, unaware that a dog is getting closer. Suddenly, the dog quickens its movements and snatches the treat from the cat. The video ends with the dog eating it and then running away.

Also Read: Dog has the cutest reaction after wearing payals on paws

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted four days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 6,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received several comments.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“He crept up all old and slow then went all Bilbo Baggins on that cat like he was Frodo and the ring,” shared a Reddit user referencing characters from the film franchise The Lord of the Rings. “This is the penalty for being slow,” joked another. “Doggo does a total cat move,” posted a third. “Lol, I thought that was going to go the other way,” wrote a fourth.