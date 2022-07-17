Dog sports swimsuit and checks out its look in the mirror. Watch cute video

The videos involving dogs often surface on social media and lift our spirits each time we watch them. Case in point, this video of a dog sporting a swimsuit with a fin. Netizens are hearting the video, and there are chances that you may do the same.

"Here’s an Impawtant Reminder: You are beautiful and special, and there is no one like you on this earth! Don’t be hard on yourself, and remember to be kind to yourself," reads the caption of the video posted on Instagram. A text insert on the video reads, "When you put on your swimsuit." The video shows the dog wearing a swimsuit that has a fin and checking itself out in the mirror.

Watch the adorable video below:

The clip was posted three days ago. Since being shared, it has received more than 84,200 views and over 7,600 likes. The video has also received comments from Instagram users and pages dedicated to doggos.

"Self-love is impawtant," read a comment from a page dedicated to a Golden Retriever named Lady. "Yes, must be kind," shared another doggo page on Instagram. "Aww, you are perfect, Odin," posted a third. "Self-love is very important! You're such a handsome boy," shared a fourth. "Cute," posted an individual with a smiling face with heart-eyes emoji. "Odin, you bring me so much joy. Love you," posted another. "Does the fin make you faster, Odin?" joked a third.