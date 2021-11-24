Dog takes food challenge with human, aces it. Video ends with a hilarious twist

Food challenge videos are not uncommon on the Internet. In fact, the online space is filled with clips showcasing people engaging in fun competition to finish food faster than their competitors. This video shared on Twitter is similar but with a little twist. It shows how one of the participants is human and the other is an adorable dog.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though it is not known when or where the video was first captured or shared, it is now being re-posted by many. Just like this Twitter user who posted the video. Since being shared, the clip has gone all kinds of viral with over 2.2 million views.

The video opens to show the human and the dog sitting with food-filled plates in front of them. Then they start the challenge and within a few seconds the pooch aces it. However, what it does after that is absolutely hilarious.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video, since being shared on November 22, has gathered tons of comments. Many also shared how the video is absolutely funny.

“This is exactly why they are our best friends,” wrote a Twitter user. “The action ended too fast. I wanted to see how doggongobbled down that chicken!” expressed another. “The dog is adorable,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?