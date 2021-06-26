Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dog that is not a fan of lollypop reacts on being offered one. Watch hilariously cute video

The video shows a French bulldog named Bethanee Hamilton, aka Beth.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 04:57 PM IST
The video involving the dog and the lollypop has left people chuckling. (Instagram/@pardonthyfrench)

If you’re someone who enjoys watching videos of dogs, then this clip of a very cute and "very vocal" French bulldog named Bethanee Hamilton aka Beth may be right up your alley. The video shows the pooch’s reaction on being offered a lollypop.

Originally shared on the pooch’s own Instagram account, the video captured people’s attention after being re-shared by the photo-and-video sharing platform.

“Pardon my Frenchie. On today’s #WeeklyFluff meet Bethanee Hamilton, aka Beth (@pardonthyfrench), a very vocal French bulldog. ‘Beth does not eat suckers [lollypop], but I knew she would have a good reaction to the question either way,’ says her human Lindsay,” reads a part of the caption shared along with the video.

The next few lines describes Beth’s journey of beating cancer. “Beth had her back leg removed due to cancer, and now travels around the US doing meet and greet fundraisers for rescues promoting senior and disabled pet adoption,” it reads.

Take a look at the cute video shared by Instagram:

With over 2.2 lakh likes, the video has also prompted people to share all sorts of comments. Many shared heart emojis to express their reactions. A few also posted laughing out loud emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video of Bethanee Hamilton aka Beth?

