Dog that is not a fan of lollypop reacts on being offered one. Watch hilariously cute video

If you’re someone who enjoys watching videos of dogs, then this clip of a very cute and "very vocal" French bulldog named Bethanee Hamilton aka Beth may be right up your alley. The video shows the pooch’s reaction on being offered a lollypop.

Originally shared on the pooch’s own Instagram account, the video captured people’s attention after being re-shared by the photo-and-video sharing platform.

“Pardon my Frenchie. On today’s #WeeklyFluff meet Bethanee Hamilton, aka Beth (@pardonthyfrench), a very vocal French bulldog. ‘Beth does not eat suckers [lollypop], but I knew she would have a good reaction to the question either way,’ says her human Lindsay,” reads a part of the caption shared along with the video.

The next few lines describes Beth’s journey of beating cancer. “Beth had her back leg removed due to cancer, and now travels around the US doing meet and greet fundraisers for rescues promoting senior and disabled pet adoption,” it reads.

With over 2.2 lakh likes, the video has also prompted people to share all sorts of comments. Many shared heart emojis to express their reactions. A few also posted laughing out loud emoticons to showcase their reactions.

