Dog thinks kitten is her baby and showers love during playtime. Watch

Whoever said dogs and cats don't get along definitely had it all wrong because this video is here to tell us differently. They can not only get along but can also form a parental and childlike attachment with each other.

In this video posted on Reddit, we can see an adorable play fight between a border collie and a cute kitten who live with each other.

The furry, black and white dog keeps looking at the person holding the camera to make sure that she is not hurting the kitten but also continues to play with the kitty joyfully. The original poster has clarified that the dog has developed a somewhat motherly sentiment towards the kitten and started considering it as her child. They have captioned it saying: “my dog and her baby”.

The cute grey kitten with eyes that are as cute as a button also makes the most of play time and keeps trying to bite the dog on her nose but never actually ends up doing so! It is evident from the clip below that they both have immense love for each other.

Take a look at their shenanigans below:

This twenty-eight second video clip has garnered a lot of love on Reddit. With ninety nine percent of the people who have watched the video and upvoted it, it is obvious that the internet is all for love between cats and dogs.

Commenters have said: “That's a grumpy baby” - referencing the fact that the kitten kept wanting to bite the dog’s nose. But OP has clarified that they’re: “nothing but the typical overbearing, loving mom and annoyed kiddo!”

What do you think? Isn't it ‘reigning’ cats and dogs?

