Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Dog thinks kitten is her baby and showers love during playtime. Watch
trending

Dog thinks kitten is her baby and showers love during playtime. Watch

In this video posted on Reddit, we can see an adorable play fight between a border collie and a cute kitten who she considers her baby.
The border collie dog and her baby kitten during playtime.(reddit/@SokkieTheSkelly)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 06:26 PM IST
By Sohini Sengupta

Whoever said dogs and cats don't get along definitely had it all wrong because this video is here to tell us differently. They can not only get along but can also form a parental and childlike attachment with each other.

In this video posted on Reddit, we can see an adorable play fight between a border collie and a cute kitten who live with each other.

The furry, black and white dog keeps looking at the person holding the camera to make sure that she is not hurting the kitten but also continues to play with the kitty joyfully. The original poster has clarified that the dog has developed a somewhat motherly sentiment towards the kitten and started considering it as her child. They have captioned it saying: “my dog and her baby”.

The cute grey kitten with eyes that are as cute as a button also makes the most of play time and keeps trying to bite the dog on her nose but never actually ends up doing so! It is evident from the clip below that they both have immense love for each other.

RELATED STORIES

Take a look at their shenanigans below:

This twenty-eight second video clip has garnered a lot of love on Reddit. With ninety nine percent of the people who have watched the video and upvoted it, it is obvious that the internet is all for love between cats and dogs.

Commenters have said: “That's a grumpy baby” - referencing the fact that the kitten kept wanting to bite the dog’s nose. But OP has clarified that they’re: “nothing but the typical overbearing, loving mom and annoyed kiddo!”

What do you think? Isn't it ‘reigning’ cats and dogs?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dogs cats
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dogs who are best friends, knock on each other's apartment doors for playdates

Grandpa with Alzheimer's reacts to granddaughter playing piano for him. Watch

Kangaroos enter golf course in Australia and stare at amused golfer. Watch

Neeraj Chopra talks to little girl in Panipat who says he's her 'favourite'
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP