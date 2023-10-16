Dog trapped in a cave for 3 days with a bear, rescued by daring firefighters

When a rope rescue team went to a cave to save a dog stranded 40 feet down a tight passageway, they came across something unimaginable and scary waiting for them.The Sevier County Technical Rope Rescue Team was called in after a dog namedCharlie fell through the narrow opening. However, the team was surprised to find a bear in the cave.

Firefighter who went inside cave to rescue the dog. (Facebook/@Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department )

"Firefighter Tori Downing and captain Jon Lanier of the WCFD, descended into the cave to rescue the trapped hunting dog. Things took a turn when firefighter Downing rounded a corner and found a bear sleeping five feet below her and the trapped hunting dog farther in the cave system. The team exited the cave, and trail cameras were set up to monitor the cave exit to signal when the bear left," wrote Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook.

The department further added, "Firefighter Christian Ellard (Waldens Creek), Firefighter Andrew Wojturski (Sevier County Fire & Rescue), and Captain Jon Lanier (Waldens Creek) entered the cave on a rope system and descended down and located the trapped Charlie. They fashioned a harness for the dog and affected the rescue. Charlie was quickly reunited with his happy owner. All told, Charlie was trapped in the cave for three days and for some of that time, shared it (unwillingly) with an approximately two-year-old, 200-pound bear. He was dehydrated and hungry but in otherwise good condition." (Also Read: Man risks life to rescue dog trapped in raging waters in Chandigarh)

Alongside the post, the department also shared pictures from the rescue.

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared on October 12. Since being shared, it has been liked close to 1,000 times. The share has also received several comments.

Check out what people are saying about it here:

An individual wrote, "Perfect ending! The bravery it took to continue. The rescue of this dog was above and beyond. Thanks to the firefighters that risked it all every day."

A second commented, "Thank you so much for saving this precious pup. Blessings to all of you. So grateful for all of your caring."

"So amazing! Thank you all for rescuing that pup! Volunteer firefighters are one of a kind, but adding pup rescuers just makes you all supermen/women!" posted a third.

A fourth shared, "Wonderful reading happy news in these times. Heartfelt thanks to the firefighters who went to such great lengths to save Charlie."

