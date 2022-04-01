Dog tries hard to stay awake, video may seem relatable if you’re sleepy too

A video shared on Reddit involving a dog has turned into a source of happiness for many. The video showcasing a 14-year-old dog has left people saying aww. There is a chance that it will have the same effect on you too.

“My 14 year old man trying his hardest to stay up after a walk,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a dog sitting on a couch. The pooch is seen trying very hard to sit straight and keep its eyes open. Take a guess what happens next? Does he succeeds or he gives up and sleeps? Watch the video to know:

The video has been posted about 14 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 30,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. A few also shared how they could absolutely relate to the video.

“I adore senior dogs,” wrote a Reddit user. “Sleepy baby,” posted another. To which, the original posted replied, “I love him so much.”

“Suddenly I can use a nap,” commented a third. “Wish I could sleep that easily haha,” expressed a fourth. “That is too cute man,” shared a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?