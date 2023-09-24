Dog tries to guilt trip pet parent so she can go for a walk
“Cutest dog ever,” wrote a Reddit user while reacting to a video of a dog trying to guilt trip her pet parent.
Dogs can be extremely dramatic while trying to convince their pet parents to get what they want. And, this dog has perfectly mastered that art. Shared on Reddit, a video shows how the pooch tries to guilt trip his pet parent to go for a walk.
“Major guilt trip for a walk,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the dog lying on top of a pair of shoes with a very sad look on his face.
Take a look at this dog video:
The video was posted some five days ago. Since then, it has received more than 4,000 upvotes. The share has also promoted people to post varied reactions. A few also received replies from the pet parent.
While replying to a Reddit user, the original poster shared how the dog was being dramatic despite going for a walk earlier.
“Aww those puppy dog eyes,” shared a Reddit user. To which, the original poster replied, “Tugging at my heartstring.” In response, another individual added, “Tugging at your heart strings, tying them into a leash to take this baby for a walk.” The original poster replied to this too and added, “She’s so dramatic, she already had a walk earlier when it was cooler outside. She got a nice long walk this morning and got to see all her pup friends.”
Here’s how other Reddit users reacted:
“Plan A: Mum might trip over me getting to shoes. Plan B: Roll eyes and look as dejected as possible. Plan C: Mum not getting shoes. Great clip btw,” commented a Reddit user. “That’s hilarious, all part of the plan to maximise attention, and yes, the dramatics lol, what a gorgeous character she is,” expressed another. “This is killing me. Did it work? Did he get her walk?” asked a third. “Cutest dog ever,” wrote a fourth.