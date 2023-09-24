Dog tries to guilt trip pet parent so she can go for a walk

Dogs can be extremely dramatic while trying to convince their pet parents to get what they want. And, this dog has perfectly mastered that art. Shared on Reddit, a video shows how the pooch tries to guilt trip his pet parent to go for a walk.

The image shows a very adorable dog trying to guilt trip her pet parent. (Reddit/@Starlettohara23)

“Major guilt trip for a walk,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the dog lying on top of a pair of shoes with a very sad look on his face.

Take a look at this dog video:

The video was posted some five days ago. Since then, it has received more than 4,000 upvotes. The share has also promoted people to post varied reactions. A few also received replies from the pet parent.

While replying to a Reddit user, the original poster shared how the dog was being dramatic despite going for a walk earlier.

“Aww those puppy dog eyes,” shared a Reddit user. To which, the original poster replied, “Tugging at my heartstring.” In response, another individual added, “Tugging at your heart strings, tying them into a leash to take this baby for a walk.” The original poster replied to this too and added, “She’s so dramatic, she already had a walk earlier when it was cooler outside. She got a nice long walk this morning and got to see all her pup friends.”

Here’s how other Reddit users reacted:

“Plan A: Mum might trip over me getting to shoes. Plan B: Roll eyes and look as dejected as possible. Plan C: Mum not getting shoes. Great clip btw,” commented a Reddit user. “That’s hilarious, all part of the plan to maximise attention, and yes, the dramatics lol, what a gorgeous character she is,” expressed another. “This is killing me. Did it work? Did he get her walk?” asked a third. “Cutest dog ever,” wrote a fourth.