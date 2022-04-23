Dog tries to help its human while on a bicycle ride. Watch adorable video

Dogs are such caring and wonderful pets that love to help their humans in any way possible. Videos of pooches trying their best to be helpful to their humans are always a delight to watch as they are so loving and adorable. Like this video posted on Instagram by the page Dog that shows a doggo out on a bicycle ride with its human. The little dog tries to help its human by pedalling too and it is really adorable to watch.

The video was posted one day ago and it has got over 3.64 lakh views so far. In the video, the dog, which is a dachshund, is seen in the jacket of its human as it goes for a bike ride. “Took Remy for a bike ride and this happened,” says the text on the video. While it is on the bike, the dog is also seen moving its little paws as if it is riding a bicycle.

“He’s helping,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“He was doing most of the work,” commented an Instagram user. “Doggo went swimming,” posted another. A third individual commented, “He’s doing the best he can.”

The video was originally posted by the dog account remytheglizzy one day ago and it has got over 5,400 views. The dog named Remy lives in New York and it has 198 followers on Instagram.

What are your thoughts about this adorable video?