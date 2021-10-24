Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dog tries to stop the sound of wind chimes in vain. Watch funny video
trending

Dog tries to stop the sound of wind chimes in vain. Watch funny video

The video involving the dog and the wind chimes may make you giggle.
The image taken from the video shows the dog looking at the wind chimes.(Jukin Media)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 07:17 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

There are many who absolutely love the pleasant gentle sound of wind chimes. However, there are also a few who are not too fond of the constant sound. If you are someone who doesn't like it too, then chances are you will relate to this dog trying its best to stop this percussion instrument from making sound.

The video opens to show the dog standing in what appears to be a garden. The pooch is looking at the wind chimes making sound. Within moments, the pooch starts barking and jumping, probably hoping that its antics would stop the instrument from moving. At one moment in the video, the animal also runs away but it returns again to continue its mission.

Take a look at the video that may leave you laughing out loud:

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you giggling too?

