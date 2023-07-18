Dog turns into ‘singer’ while watching opera performance

Animal adoption centres often take to social media to share about their rescue strays and urge people to adopt those adorable creatures. Samson’s Sanctuary Rescue is one such organisation that regularly shares stories of their rescues on Instagram. In one such post they introduced a very cute dog named Sweeney who turns into a singer whenever he sees an opera performance on laptop.

The image shows the dog who turned into a 'singer' while watching an opera performance. (Instagram/@samsonssanctuary)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sweeney is singing for his furever fam!! Please share so they can hear him!” the organisation wrote as they shared a video of the dog. They also added that “there is absolutely no reason as to why he shouldn’t be adopted. He is sweet, smart, and TALENTED!!”

The video they posted opens to show Sweeney watching an opera performance on a laptop. At first, he watches the video with rapt attention. After some time he showcases his talent and joins to sing as the video plays in the background.

Take a look at the video of the Sweeney that will make you fall in love with the dog:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared on July 9. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, the sweet video has accumulated close to 3.7 million views and the numbers are only increasing. People posted various comments while reacting to the video of the singing dog.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video of the dog singing:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The right pitch and vibrato deserve a standing ovation; just like Pavarotti's rendition. Bravo,” praised an Instagram user. “As an operatic tenor, I MUST HAVE THIS DOG,” added another. “He feels the emotion of the music too!!!” joined a third. “There are a lot of moments when I hate the internet - but this is pure magic and I’m so happy to be able to watch Sweeney sing,” expressed a fourth. “Absolutely the best video that I've seen at one time. I'm a huge Opera lover. And I am just blown away that this dog would be this into it and looking at Pavarotti and turning his head and everything. And of course the hilarious trying to hit the high notes that Pavarotti used to do. Made my day,” wrote a fifth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}