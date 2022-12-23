Dog waits at beach with a ball so it can play fetch with passers-by. Watch

If you are a dog parent or are someone who loves watching videos of pooches, it is no mystery that these adorable creatures love to play fetch. In fact, the Internet is filled with videos that show the pooches waiting for or nudging their humans to fetch. There is now a similar video on Instagram. This wonderful clip shows a dog waiting at a beach with a ball. The reason? To pursue the passers-by to play with it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is posted by an Instagram page that is filled with content about adventures of different dogs. This particular video shows the dog standing near a platform by the beach with a ball kept in front of him. A person comes along, throws the ball at a distance and the happy pooch chases it to bring it back. Once it gets the ball back, the dog goes back to its position and waits for the next person to come. A text appearing on the screen adds context to the scene too. “The dog just wants people to play with him and I’m in love. ”

Take a look at the heartwarming video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on October 24. The clip, since being posted, has accumulated more than 2.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also received several comments from people.

“I would have been stuck there for hours,” posted an Instagram user. “Excuse me, sir you can't leave after just throw,” shared another along with a laughing out loud emoticon. “Dogs are so precious,” posted a third. “Yup, that'd be me stuck there all night with the lovely doggo,” wrote a fourth.