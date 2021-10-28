Dog walks backwards to bed and through doors. Watch

Our pets, especially dogs, can end up doing the weirdest things sometimes that make us question what they are even trying to get or why they are doing so.

Some might have a funny bark they have reserved only for lunch time. While some dogs can be very expressive and even imitate human voices.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An Instagram user has posted a video that shows one such dog and his strange antics. The doggo Haku has his own account on the platform by the name @pickyprince_haku. The handle has already garnered almost eight thousand followers.

The video has confused Haku’s parent as to what he is even doing. He throws the floor open to the public to guess what is happening in the video.

The caption says: “is he broken? Can somebody please explain?”

The adorable fur ball keeps walking backward as he goes through the door or when he goes to bed.

Watch the cute yet confusing video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many Instagram users have come to the pet parent’s rescue and have suggested several possible reasons why Haku seems to be doing this. One said, “means he once literally ran headfirst into a door and now has PTSD about it”. While another said: “maybe he smashed his nose on a glass door once and is afraid of doing that again?”

Lighthearted comments included ones like: “he's just practicing his reversing and parallel parking skills!”

Haku and his sister Kyuubi - both live in Munich, Germany and are featured in adorable content on their individual Instagram accounts.

What do you think is the reason that Haku faces life all topsy-turvy?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON