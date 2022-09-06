Dog walks in shallow water to ‘explore’ the beauty of nature. Watch viral video

A video of a dog walking in shallow water has sent social media into a frenzy as it shows something very otherworldly or magical. The soothing clip appears to have been shot at dawn and is sure to calm your soul. It may even prompt you to watch it over and over again.

Although it is unclear when or where the video was first captured, it attracted millions of eyeballs after it was posted on Twitter by the handle @buitengebieden. "Perfect," read the caption accompanying the video with a smiling face emoticon. The short clip shows a dog walking casually in shallow water with its tail up, exploring nature’s beauty. And the pooch's reflection in the water against a stunning sunset backdrop is too good to miss out on.

Watch the viral video here:

The video was shared a day ago and has since accumulated over 1.3 million views. It has also received more than 90,500 likes and thousands of retweets.

An individual shared a video and commented, "While Some friends love walking in waters, others enjoy the view from Shores." "Katsu at the beach isn't bad either," wrote another while sharing a picture of their dog relaxing on the beach. "He's a tail up, confident boy," posted a third.