Dog who got stuck on a tree after chasing a squirrel rescued by firefighters

Dogs have a habit of running around after animals and chasing them to play with them. This sight may look funny at first, but it can at times lead to dangerous situations for the pooches. Such situations can also lead to injuries for the animal. Recently, something similar happened in Caldwell County in North Carolina when a dog got stuck on top of a tree while chasing a squirrel.

The official Instagram page of Caldwell Fire Department shared a post about the incident. They explained that the dog was running after a squirrel when it climbed up a tree and could not come down. "Well, definitely not a cat in a tree. Caldwell Fire and Caldwell Police responded to a dog stuck in a tree this afternoon. After much coaxing, the canine was brought safely to the ground. Perhaps, he will not be so persistent, next time, in chasing squirrels," said Caldwell Fire Department.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a week ago. Since being uploaded, it has been liked by over 200 people and has received a few comments.

Here are some of the comments:

One person in the Instagram comments section said, "Haha now that's a first for me, way to go CFD." A second person wrote, "Poor Izzy!" Another person added, "Was that a CPD K9."

