Dog who lived in apartments gets really excited to see his new backyard. Watch

The dog named Leo gets really excited to play in his new backyard as he had lived in apartments all his life in this adorable video posted on Instagram. 
A screengrab of the video of a dog who loves playing in his new backyard. (leothecream/Instagram )
Published on Mar 17, 2022 01:31 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

People who keep dogs as pets love them like their kids and are willing to do anything for them. Just like parents, they want to give all the comforts of life to their dogs. Videos of dogs experiencing anything new are always a delight to watch. Like this adorable video posted on Instagram that shows a dog moving into a new home with its humans. The video was posted by a dog account on Instagram seven days ago and it has got more than 1.2 million views so far.

The dog in the video is named Leo and he is a Golden Retriever. The video opens with the dog standing in the new home of its humans. The text on the video says that “Leo lived in apartments and never had his own backyard. We bought a house and were excited to show him a special surprise”. Then the human proceeds to open the door to the backyard. The dog looks shocked at first but then starts running around the backyard and smelling the grass. He wags its tail happily and looks really excited to play in his new yard. “Leo absolutely loves his new yard,” says the text at the end of the video.

“We would do anything for Leo,” says the caption of the video along with a heart emoji.

Watch the adorable video below:

“So happy for you buddy,” an Instagram user commented on the post. “This is so special. Leo deserves it!” posted another.“Congratulations, Leo and family!! So wonderful!” commented a third. Another user said, “So many memories in this yard already.”

Leo, the dog, has more than 1.60 lakh followers on Instagram.

What do you think about this adorable video of the dog getting excited to play in his new backyard?

 

