Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Dog with broken paw watches cartoon on TV. Watch his adorable reaction
trending

Dog with broken paw watches cartoon on TV. Watch his adorable reaction

This pet parent wanted to comfort their doggo with a broken paw. So they let him watch some TV. What's adorable is how the doggo reacts to cartoon playing on screen.
Adorable dog with broken paw watches cartoon on TV(Reddit/@uCinema104)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 05:55 PM IST
By Amrita Kaur Kohli

Pet parents are known to do the sweetest things for their fur babies especially when their hurt or not feeling well. This pet parent is no different who wanted to bring some comfort to their doggo with a broken paw. So they let him watch some TV. What's adorable is how the doggo reacts to cartoon playing on screen.

"He broke his paw so I put on TV he could relate to," says the caption shared along with the video. On the clip, the doggo can be seen sitting with a few of his toys as he watches a cartoon. His reaction makes this video all kinds of adorable. Throughout, the doggo, tilts his head as he stares at the scene playing on TV.

Watch the delightful video below:

RELATED STORIES

Shared some nine hours ago, the video has collected over 2,000 upvotes and several comments.

"The concerned head tilts while watching and holding bunny is what did it for me," commented an individual. "This just made my day. Hope he has a speedy recovery," posted another. 

"He's a good boy for sure," wrote a third and we couldn't agree more.

What do you think about this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pet dog viral video
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mom finds sweet notes from daughter at work, she put them in a ziplock bag

Happy duck called Wrinkle goes down a 'water' slide. Watch

Anand Mahindra posts about the ‘most heartwarming’ Twitter handle he follows

Cat loves to watch videos on people's phones when they visit this cafe
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP