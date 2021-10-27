Dog with broken paw watches cartoon on TV. Watch his adorable reaction

Pet parents are known to do the sweetest things for their fur babies especially when their hurt or not feeling well. This pet parent is no different who wanted to bring some comfort to their doggo with a broken paw. So they let him watch some TV. What's adorable is how the doggo reacts to cartoon playing on screen.

"He broke his paw so I put on TV he could relate to," says the caption shared along with the video. On the clip, the doggo can be seen sitting with a few of his toys as he watches a cartoon. His reaction makes this video all kinds of adorable. Throughout, the doggo, tilts his head as he stares at the scene playing on TV.

Watch the delightful video below:

Shared some nine hours ago, the video has collected over 2,000 upvotes and several comments.

"The concerned head tilts while watching and holding bunny is what did it for me," commented an individual. "This just made my day. Hope he has a speedy recovery," posted another.

"He's a good boy for sure," wrote a third and we couldn't agree more.

What do you think about this video?