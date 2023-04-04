Dog with visual and hearing impairment reacts to human surprising him. Watch
A video of a disabled dog reacting to a human surprising him has gone viral over social media. Watch the video inside.
Are you a dog lover? Chances are your social media feed must be filled with pictures and videos of these adorable furry friends. Just looking at them and their daily antics brings a bright smile to our faces. So, if you are in search of yet another cute dog video, we have just what you need.
Instagram page @bumper.theluckdragon documents the journey of a blind and deaf dog. Recently, the Instagram page shared a video of how the dog reacts when a human comes near him for a surprise visit. "His first response to the arrival of a new human to the house is to find a cool toy or object to share with them. His second response is to run to the door and fetch their footwear. When we have a group of people visiting he will play a matching game where he grabs a shoe from the door and carry it around until he finds the person who matches the scent," wrote @bumper.theluckdragon in the post's caption.
The clip shows a woman carefully approaching Bumper and touching its nose. Once Bumper identifies her, he jumps and wags his tail in excietment.
Take a look at the clip below:
This video was shared on January 17. Since being posted, it has been liked over one lakh times. There are also several comments on the video.
Check out a few reactions here:
An individual wrote, "This is just so beautiful. Bumper just made my day." Another person added, "What a great dog!" A third person added, "God Bless you all for loving and caring for him! He seems like such a happy boy! Love him." "That stopped my heart so so sweet thank you for sharing him with us," wrote a fourth.