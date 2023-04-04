Dog with visual and hearing impairment reacts to human surprising him. Watch

Are you a dog lover? Chances are your social media feed must be filled with pictures and videos of these adorable furry friends. Just looking at them and their daily antics brings a bright smile to our faces. So, if you are in search of yet another cute dog video, we have just what you need.

Dog with disability reacts to human surprising him.(Instagram/@bumper.theluckdragon)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Instagram page @bumper.theluckdragon documents the journey of a blind and deaf dog. Recently, the Instagram page shared a video of how the dog reacts when a human comes near him for a surprise visit. "His first response to the arrival of a new human to the house is to find a cool toy or object to share with them. His second response is to run to the door and fetch their footwear. When we have a group of people visiting he will play a matching game where he grabs a shoe from the door and carry it around until he finds the person who matches the scent," wrote @bumper.theluckdragon in the post's caption.

Also Read: Cats play a tic-tac-toe game in viral video. It ends in a draw

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clip shows a woman carefully approaching Bumper and touching its nose. Once Bumper identifies her, he jumps and wags his tail in excietment.

Take a look at the clip below:

This video was shared on January 17. Since being posted, it has been liked over one lakh times. There are also several comments on the video.

Check out a few reactions here:

Dog with disability reacts to human surprising him.(Instagram/@bumper.theluckdragon)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An individual wrote, "This is just so beautiful. Bumper just made my day." Another person added, "What a great dog!" A third person added, "God Bless you all for loving and caring for him! He seems like such a happy boy! Love him." "That stopped my heart so so sweet thank you for sharing him with us," wrote a fourth.