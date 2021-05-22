Doggo accepts that she’s a drama queen, leaves netizens in splits

If you’re a fan of doggo’s doing smart stuff then this Instagram video of a smart Siberian husky named Skaya may just be the right content for you. The video shows the canine choosing between a yes and no button as her human asks her an amusing question. We bet that Skaya’s sassy answer will leave you gushing in no time.

The video starts with Skaya’s human asking her whether she is a drama queen. The doggo promptly answers by pressing the button marked yes. What makes the clip more entertaining is the expressions and conversion of Skaya with her human after her sassy answer.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on May 12, the clip has garnered over 52,000 likes and tons of reactions. People flooded the comments section with love and cuddles for the clever doggo. Many were impressed with Skaya’s honesty and shared heart emojis for the clip.

“The truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth!” joked an Instagram user. “This is one cute drama queen,” commented another. “Honest confession! Atleast she accepts it,” wrote a third.

What do you think of this video?

